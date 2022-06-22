'An experience I’ve never encountered': Peregrine falcon nesting at CTV Kitchener rescued from chimney

The journey of the young peregrine falcons nesting in CTV Kitchener’s tower has taken another dramatic turn.

Jewel and Corona both took their first flights this weekend, with each fledging landing in a precarious situation.

After being spotted on a chimney next to the CTV building on Sunday, Jewel disappeared, prompting a search and rescue mission from the group of volunteers who monitor the young birds’ flights.

After spending much of Monday trying to access the building Jewel was last seen perching on, the volunteers were finally able to get inside.

The search took the group to the base of the building chimney, where the volunteers then had to remove around two feet of rubble before they could safely rescue Jewel.

“That we could pull this off and that [the] bird would be in that chimney – we solved the problem and I’m overwhelmed by what we did today quite honestly,” said Rudy Kruppa with the foundation.

“It’s an experience I’ve never encountered in all my career of falconry and birding.”

Despite being covered in soot, Jewel is now safely with Kruppa who said she is uninjured and in need of a spray bath to wash away the soot.

Corona was also rescued on Saturday after falling onto the King Street LRT tracks during her maiden flight.

Both are doing well and are expected to improve before taking more flights, according to the foundation.