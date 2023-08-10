An extra sweet cause: Dairy Queen Blizzard proceeds to fund LHSC Children’s Hospital Foundation

It's a delicious and cool summer treat — but if you need another reason to get a Dairy Queen (DQ) Blizzard, Aug. 10 is Miracle Treat Day. Proceeds from the Thursday’s sale go to London's Children's Hospital Foundation.

Marah Gibbins stopped in to help the staff at the Dairy Queen in London on Thursday morning.

The 16 year old said the cause is close to her heart.

“I was there for AML, so leukemia. There's a 25 per cent chance if you get leukemia, you get this kind,” she told CTV News London. “I was in there for five-and-a-half months straight, [with] 24 hour breaks here and there, if my numbers were good.”

Three years later, she's in remission and she's DQ's miracle treat ambassador — hoping to show the impact one blizzard purchase can make like funding therapy and entertainment for the kids.

“I learned to play guitar, I now have my own guitar. You have programs that come in just on weekends just to help you keep your mind off things,” she said.

The money also provides the opportunity for research and equipment.

“There’s a lot of things that aren't funded in a children's hospital, that are typically funded in an adult system,” said Children’s Hospital President, Nash Syed.

He added, “Like, we buy our beds. So the foundation is critical in beds and equipment, so if we're putting in a pediatric MRI. That's a future initiative. That's one of the things that the foundation will help us support. The funds to operate are the ministry dollars, but often the funds to buy and to do the installation is what we rely on our CHF [Children’s Health Foundation].”

The treats also bring smiles to people who are under a lot of strain. From the nurses, to the families, and the patients.

And for those non-miracle treat days, Marah has a message.

“Keep your head up, keep laughing. Humour really helps a lot. Get the programs there, it will help take your mind off stuff, but then you'll also have stories and memories coming out of it too,” said Marah.