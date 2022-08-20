'An extraordinary officer': Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head

After nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, over 500 community members gathered for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head.

The event honoured 26-year-old Constable Shelby Patton, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2021 while serving as a member of the Indian Head RCMP.

Patton had stopped two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen truck in Wolseley, SK.

During the stop, Patton was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

Indian Head mayor Steven Cole said the park is a welcomed attraction in the town.

"We have been waiting for a long time and it's been a great turnout for everybody that's here and to enjoy the park," he said.

The ceremony began with RCMP officers marching from the Indian Head detachment to the park.

Inspector Devin Pugh worked with Patton and described him as a dedicated officer.

"Shelby was an extraordinary officer,” he said.

“Patton was very dedicated to his service, he was a very smart, articulate individual and was incredibly dedicated."

Last August, a fundraising committee was established with a goal of raising $150,000 for the park. The goal was accomplished and the group has raised $225,000 to date.

"Things started happening fast," Cole said. "People were pouring in and wanted to know how they could help, what they could do, where they can donate funds."

The park is a combination of Patton’s passions and beliefs including fitness.

"What we really wanted to do is develop a park that embodied Shelby,” said Pugh.

“Shelby Patton in life was extremely dedicated to a healthy lifestyle, to fitness and loved children."

The space is much more than just a park according to Pugh.

“It's an incredible monument,” he said.

“(A) reminder to the community for the sacrifices and the RCMP members really do everyday in their day to day duties and the dangers that we face.”