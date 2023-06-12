An homage to the Group of Seven by Huntsville artists
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A group of seven artists is honouring Canada’s iconic Group of Seven in a truly Canadian fashion.
Continuing an effort that began in 2020 to celebrate the origins of the original group, artist Gerry Lantaigne and six area artists will paint canoes that will be on display during the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery Tour in Huntsville.
Beginning June 12, each artist will paint the underside of a canoe, taking inspiration from a painting by Tom Thomson.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The canoes will be exhibited in the park until the fall and will be included in future editions of the Algonquin Outfitters Paddle Art Auction.
During the last three auctions, the canoes have raised more than $25,000 for Ontario arts and culture organizations.
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-
-
14-year-old teen faces charges following alleged assault with bladed weaponA 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another teen with a bladed weapon causing serious injuries, a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said.