An ice-breaking operation is expected in Midland this week

Ice-breaking operations are expected to be underway in Midland this week.

Polcie say the CCGS Griffon will be in the area around April 6 to break up the ice, giving commercial vessels "safe and efficient movement."

Ice surface users, including pedestrians, anglers, snowmobilers and ATV operators, are encouraged to stay off the ice during this time.

Police also ask the public to "plan activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable even once the icebreaker has left the area."