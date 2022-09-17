An inaugural event helping unsuspecting, expecting mothers
The Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation launched a new 5k walk, run or flutter event Saturday to help create awareness for one of their newer programs.
“We’ve really seen just how many children and youth with FASD [fetal alcohol spectrum disorders] really need supports,” said Sarah Yang, a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder social worker.
FASD is a lifelong neuro-developmental disorder that affects the brain and body of those who were exposed to alcohol in the womb.
Yang explained some expectant mothers don’t know they are pregnant and consume spirits. She added their group has been supporting about 40 children and youth with FASD since launching the program two years ago.
“They have so many challenges and so many strengths too and we need to be able to be there as the Windsor-Essex community to be able to support these kids,” said Yang.
About 100 people participated in the event held at Malden Park.
Event organizers were hoping to raise over $5,000 for the program.
-
RCMP seek N.B. man wanted on three arrest warrants who may be armedRCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a man wanted on three arrest warrants.
-
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeralOn the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
-
Marlborough Mall throws a 50th birthday party in northeast CalgaryA Calgary shopping institution celebrated half a century of selling, shopping and entertaining Saturday.
-
Corgi-lovers pay tribute to late Queen in VancouverOn the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, dozens of corgis -- along with their humans -- gathered in a Vancouver park to pay tribute to a woman whose enduring love for the short-legged dogs made the breed famous.
-
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club attracts top playersThe Windsor Lawn Bowling Club finished hosting two major national championship events Sunday.
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFFSteven Spielberg's debut at the Toronto International Film Festival proved to be a hit with audiences, as his semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" snagged the coveted People's Choice prize on Sunday.
-
'The legacy needs to be honoured': Dufferin Gang remembered in SelkirkA group of Second World War veterans who all lived on the same block in Selkirk at one time or another is being remembered for their service.
-
Over 500 people gather in Airdrie to celebrate OnamOver 500 people gathered in Airdrie Saturday to celebrate Onam.
-
Pedestrians, cyclists take in the entertainment, community at Open Streets WindsorOpen Streets made a triumphant return Sunday with thousands checking out the free community event.