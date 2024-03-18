'An incredible athlete': First Nations gold medalist among Manitoba connections honoured at Hall of Fame

Some of Manitoba's Indigenous sporting history was on display this past weekend at the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame in Wisconsin.

Kenneth Strath Moore and the Sagkeeng Old Timers were both inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 inductees.

Jennifer Moore Rattray – Moore's granddaughter – said she was so proud to represent her grandfather at the event, and to see his accomplishments recognized.

"My grandfather was an incredible athlete. He was really good at every sport. He was also really good academically. He was just really an all-around amazing man," she said.

Rattray said her grandfather was the first First Nation member to win an Olympic gold medal when he suited up for the Winnipegs hockey team to represent Canada at the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

Moore was born in Saskatchewan and was a member of the Peepeekisis Cree Nation. Rattray noted, that even though he was born in Saskatchewan, his family roots were from northern Manitoba.

He also had success winning a Memorial Cup in 1930 with the Regina Pats and two Allan Cups – one with the Winnipegs in 1931 and a second with the Kimberley Dynamiters in 1936.

After his hockey career, Rattray said he coached a number of teams in Winnipeg.

"He really believed in giving back and he knew how much of a profound impact the amazing coaches had on him and his life. So he wanted to give back.

"He coached I think three teams to provincial titles and there is even a quote I found in the newspaper when I was doing a little bit of research and found one of his old scrapbooks where he was talking to the media and he says that all of his accomplishments, winning an Olympics gold, were nothing compared with celebrating with the young men he was coaching for one of those provincial titles."

Although he had so much success in the hockey world, Rattray said growing up, he wasn't known to her as the gold medal hockey player.

"My grandfather was very humble and so he never talked about his accomplishments…He coached and then he worked for the City of Winnipeg as a 911 operator. So, he had a whole life after hockey and that's what we knew. So really, it wasn't until after he passed and after my grandma passed, we were going through boxes and found his team sweater…and then his medal."

She thinks it is amazing what her grandfather was able to accomplish, especially given the time he grew up in.

"Playing Olympic hockey in 1932 and then we think of him coaching in the 1940s and 1950s. We also think, sadly, of all of the racism, that we know still exists today and was only worse in previous years. For him to have achieved what he achieved with such grace and a smile – every photo of him just has this beautiful smile – I think it just really speaks to the kind of man he was and the kind of person he was."

When talking about the ceremony this past weekend, Rattray said it was extra special to be able to be at the event with another Manitoba connection.

The Sagkeeng Old Timers hockey team was also recognized for the success they've had on the world stage. They are from Sagkeeng First Nation – about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg – and were made up of players between 35 and 50.

They have competed all over the and won the 1983 World Cup in Munich, the 1987 World Cup in Montreal and the 1988 Canadian Old Timers Hockey Association National Cup in Montreal in 1988.

There were 22 representatives for the team at the event and Rattray said they were the life of the party.

"When their names were called, they were running up as if they were young people on the ice and taking a little slapshot. It was just absolutely fantastic," said Rattray.

"They were definitely a very loud table or tables I should say. They had a cowbell and they kept ringing it. I kind of think they won the room. But it was just wonderful to see them."

Rattray hopes more Indigenous sports stories like her grandfather's and the Sagkeeng Old Timers get told in the years to come.