'An incredible future ahead of him': Memorial ride held for cyclist killed in Vancouver crash

A memorial ride was held Sunday for a man killed while cycling in downtown Vancouver.

Twenty-eight-year-old Agustin Beltran, originally from Mexico, and a PhD student at the University of British Columbia, died after colliding with a dump track at the intersection of Pacific and Hornby Streets Wednesday morning.

Friends, family, and members of the cycling community gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday before riding over to a growing memorial at the crash scene.

“I’m just here as a fellow cyclist. It just saddens me that things like this can happen,” said Cyclist, Dara Poon.

Vancouver police are continuing to investigate the crash. Authorities said the driver has been co-operating with their investigation, and they do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

A damaged blue and black bicycle could be seen underneath the wheels of the dump truck in the aftermath of the crash.

"It's just a terrible loss,” said Thomas Davidoff, an Associate Professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business who said he had just hired Beltran as a research assistant.

"I was supposed to meet him in person, I had met him on Zoom, and 90 minutes before I was going to have the chance to meet him, I learned that he had passed away in this horrible accident,” Davidoff said.

Several cyclists in attendance said that intersection has become increasingly dangerous in recent years.

“It’s a bad intersection, There’s still issues with cars coming off the bridge and turning on to Hornby,” said Claude Brunelle, who lives nearby.

"I see a lot of cyclists going through there, they more or less have the right of way, but I've seen a few close calls at that corner.”.

The group of around 100 people held a moment of silence at the memorial, before a lengthy round of applause broke out.

A memorial ride was also held in Beltran’s home town of Mexico City Sunday.

"He was a really smart guy, I think he was a really nice guy, very professional hard-working. He had such an incredible future ahead of him,” Davidoff said

“It just got ended in an accident that never should have happened,”

