The defence questioned the accuracy of a psychiatrist’s assessment report in the Blake Schreiner murder trial.

Schreiner has admitted to stabbing his spouse, Tammy Brown, but has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Psychiatrist Dr. Olajide Adelugba, a witness called by the Crown, assessed Schreiner at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford about two months after the stabbing.

Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell found Adelugba published a different patient’s name on Schreiner’s file.

Mitchell suggested Adelugba copy-and-pasted patient information and used “another patient as a precedent” for Schreiner’s file.

“It’s not as though you spelled Schreiner wrong … you’d agree you have a completely different patient’s name?” the defence asked Adelugba.

“Yes,” Adelugba responded.

“I’m suggesting to you doctor, that’s an indication of problems in your file and Mr. Schreiner’s report,” Mitchell said.

Schreiner claims he heard voices in his head telling him to kill Brown.

Contrary to a defence-called psychiatrist, Adelugba testified Schreiner did not have a schizophrenia-type disorder.

The defence listed all the information Adelugba had that could point to a schizotypal personality disorder — including notes about Schreiner’s delusions, believing people were monitoring his phone activity.

Adelugba agreed this behaviour could fall under a schizotypal personality disorder.

Adelugba said hearing voices, or having delusions, could be a result of past substance use. Adelugba diagnosed Schreiner with social anxiety disorder and substance abuse disorder.

Mitchell suggested Adelugba missed vital information that could point to a personality disorder.

Determining whether or not Schreiner was battling a mental disorder at the time of the stabbing is crucial in this trial.

The defence is trying to prove Schreiner is not criminally responsible for the killing, while the Crown is trying to establish problems in the couple’s relationship lead to Schreiner to stab Brown.

Court heard Adelugba relied on a social worker to retrieve Schreiner’s past medical records.

Mitchell suggested Adelugba should have independently confirmed information — such as watching the police confessional video, rather than only reading the transcript summary.

“You’re sort of at the mercy of what [the social worker] collects, agreed?” Mitchell asked.

“Yes,” Adelugba answered.

Adelugba said his ultimate finding is that Schreiner knew what he did the night of the killing was wrong.