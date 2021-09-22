'An investment in the future': The new program aiming to plant more trees at Assiniboine Park

Wednesday is National Tree Day, and to mark the occasion the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is launching a new fund to help maintain the health of the trees and forests at Assiniboine Park.

With the ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ fund, the conservancy is hoping to raise $10,000 to support the planting of 100 trees at the park.

“A tree planted today is an investment in the future of the park,” said Laura Cabak, manager of communications and public relations for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“When you think about it, there’s trees planted that could be here 50, 60, 70, 100 years from now. So, we have to think about the future of the park and the beautiful forests that we have here and plan for it today. And we have to take care of our trees.”

Cabak added that Assiniboine Park would not be the place it is without the trees and forests.

“Can you imagine if we didn’t have these beautiful paths with these beautiful forests here?” she asked.

Cabak noted that trees can be affected by illnesses, disease and age, which is why it’s important to continue planting them.

“It’s an ongoing program and investment in the future of Assiniboine Park,” she said.

Anyone who wants to donate to the fund can do so online.

- With files from CTV’s Jamie Dowsett.