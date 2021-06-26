An Oakridge neighbourhood held a physically distanced pride parade to support the LGBTQ+ community

Around 100 people showed up Saturday afternoon to March around the neighbourhood, starting and circling back on Hibiscus Avenue.

Flags, signs of support and pride themed face masks were worn by many.

"It is awesome…everybody kept their distance and walked with their group. We did a big loop of the neighbourhood and everyone was dressed up and had flags. It was great," says organizer Brianna Phelan.

Phelan first organized the pride event last year, after her daughter Rachel came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Nine-year-old Sydney celebrates (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

Usually a pride parade is held by the City of London, but due to COVID-19 protocols, the city wide event has been cancelled two-years in a row.

This small neighbourhood made the best of it, circling and dancing together for an hour.

"It’s important because our LGBTQ people are still a marginalized community and we need to support them. Everyone is so happy and in a good mood, I think it's wonderful because we have a people connection even though we are keeping socially distanced," says supporter, Lori Ward.