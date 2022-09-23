An Ontario driver tried using this excuse for speeding on Hwy. 400. It didn’t work.

An Ontario driver’s excuse did not work out in their favour when police pulled them over for stunt driving.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division tweeted on Friday that officers with their Aurora detachment caught a driver going 182 km/h on Highway 400.

“‘But officer, I have to pee’,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in the video, quoting the unidentified driver.

That excuse “did not fly” with police and the driver was charged with stunt driving.

In line with the province’s stunt driving penalties, the driver will also have their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Convicted stunt drivers will also be required to finish a driver improvement course or have their licence cancelled.

Drivers caught going 40 km/h or more than a posted speed limit that is less than 80 km/h can face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

The maximum fine for stunt driving charges is $10,000, and convicted drivers could also face up to six months in prison.



