'An opportunity lost': Did councillors bargain hard enough for affordable units in massive development?

A residential mega-development in south London divided members of the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) on Monday about whether to play hardball over the amount of affordable housing units.

A five-tower proposal at 1067, 1069, and 1071 Wellington Rd. just north of Bradley Avenue, would include 1,272 units spread throughout five towers — some as tall as 27 storeys.

“This is what the city envisioned when they established a transit village [around While Oaks Mall] and we [voted to] put in the rapid transit corridors [on Wellington Road],” explained Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, who represents the area.

However, last month council sent the rezoning application back to city planners hoping to negotiate a greater amount of affordable housing in the proposal.

A bonus zone is an agreement between city hall and a developer to permit greater height or density on a property in exchange for a public benefit, like affordable housing.

The ability for municipalities to enter bonus zone agreements expires in September.

City staff had originally recommended seeking 93 units at 80 per cent market rent for 50 years.

The developer has countered with 65 units at 85 per cent market rent for 35 years, including a greater number of family sized three-bedroom units.

“I’m asking you to approve this tonight,” urged Peloza. “This property has other interest for commercial uses, so it’s not just the affordable units we could potentially be losing if the developer chooses to go commercial instead, it’s losing all [1,272] units of housing.”

“We should not be negotiating on the floor of council, it’s completely inappropriate,” argued Coun. Stephen Turner.

Despite claims by Auburn Developments and Drewlo Holdings that their joint development would be jeopardized by the financial impact of additional affordable units, Turner encouraged colleagues on the committee to remember their commitment to affordable housing.

He said after converting the developers’ offer to total years of affordable units, “You cut half of all the affordable housing in a marquee development, one of the largest ones that we are going to see in years.”

However, councillors on the committee voted 3 to 2 (Turner and Anna Hopkins opposed), to approve the development and accept the offer of 65 units.

“I think we were on track to do better and this is an opportunity lost,” said Turner.

Council will make a final decision on Sept. 6.