An oversized congratulations: Cape Breton community marks graduation day with a unique gift

It’s a sight that’s pretty hard to miss along the Broughton Road in Birch Grove, N.S. - a bear made of hay that stands more than 20 feet tall.

The larger-than-life structure is a gift to this year's grads.

"When they say it takes a village, it really does take a village to raise someone,” says Amanda Milley, a parent.

Monday was graduation day for students at Glace Bay High School.

Milley’s daughter, Cheyenne, is in grade 12 and neighbours wanted to mark the milestone in a special way in a year that’s been filled with uncertainty.

"It’s been up and down, like with COVID and everything. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions and everything, but she came out on top," says Milley.

Audrey Turnbull and her husband David constructed the unique attraction.

“There are lots of grads out there that don’t have the opportunity to gather and get together, but they certainly can, with the area here, take lots of pictures,” says Audrey Turnbull.

The grad bear is made up of five round hay bales.

"We had some of the props and I just had to paint them, so we came down one day and it took us about three hours the first day and we had him up in no time,” says Turnbull.

Ricky Milley is the grandfather of the grad for whom the bear was made.

He says the special gift makes him emotional.

"It does for us, and like Audrey says, I hope everyone comes out and gets their picture taken with the bear,” says Milley.

It makes an unusual year for grads a little bit better, and a memorable way to look back on their graduation years from now.