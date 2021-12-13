'An unbelievable feeling': Fans flock to Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers Grey Cup win

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers flocked to Portage and Main on Sunday night following the team’s Grey Cup victory.

Hundreds of Winnipeggers headed downtown as soon as the Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a 33-25 overtime win in Hamilton, Ont.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service even closed down the intersection to allow for fans to celebrate, The intersection was filled with cheering fans dressed in blue and gold, with many carrying signs and waving flags.

“I can’t explain how I feel, it’s just an unbelievable feeling,” said Bryce Twerdochlib during the Portage and Main celebration.

“After the two years it’s been, it just means the world.”

The fact that the Blue Bombers are now back-to-back Grey Cup champions was certainly not lost on the fans.

“Back to back after the whole pandemic, it just makes Winnipeg such a happy city,” said Antonio Chilelli. “I am so excited, so grateful”

However, even the most dedicated fans were nervous because the game was so close.

“I was on the edge of my seat the whole entire game,” Twerdochlib said.

“It was very hard the first three quarters, I can’t lie, but I always knew the boys were going to pull it out.”

Now, the fans are awaiting the Bombers return to Winnipeg and looking forward to a chance to cheer them on back on home turf.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority confirmed on social media that there won’t be an event at the airport when the Bombers return, as they won’t be moving through the terminal. Fans are asked not to gather at the terminal.

