'An unusual situation': Horse interrupts school zone safety assessment at Sask. school

Traffic was halted at a school in Eastend, Sask. on Monday as a horse interrupted a school zone safety assessment.

During an afternoon assessment between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., an unbridled horse wandered out unexpectedly on to the street, halting traffic from all directions, according to a release from CAA Saskatchewan.

RCMP, along with volunteers, led the horse to safety and no students were impacted.

“An unusual situation, but also a good reminder that motorists need to be aware and alert at all times,” read the release.

School zone safety assessments look at unsafe behaviours from drivers and pedestrians.

Eastend, Sask. is about 384 kilometres southwest of Regina.