An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella

Last week, CTV Kitchener’s Stephanie Villella was struck by a vehicle while covering a crash near Guelph. She had been reporting from a closed road.

As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.

We know that CTV viewers have been asking, and want to know how Stephanie is doing, as do all of Stephanie’s friends and colleagues here at CTV Kitchener.

In an effort to respect Stephanie and her family’s privacy and to allow them to focus on her recovery, we will be providing further updates only when we have new details available from her doctors.

We cannot thank you enough for all the well wishes, kind words and support that have come into the station. These messages of comfort are being passed along to Stephanie’s family as we all continue to keep her in our thoughts.