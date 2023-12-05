And the votes are in: Winning ideas revealed for 2023 neighbourhood improvement program
From a new boardwalk in Medway to a water fountain for dogs in Victoria Park, the winning ideas for this year’s Neighbourhood Decision Making program have been unveiled.
According to the City of London, residents in every neighbourhood across the city participated in the 2023 Neighbourhood Decision Making program, casting a total of 12,229 votes. Voting was open from Nov. 13 to 18, and votes were cast online, in person and on the phone.
Marking a 23 per cent increase over last year, the voting determined which projects across the city will receive funding for neighbourhood improvements.
A total of $250,000 in funding is available for the 15 projects, and for the voting process the city was divided into five geographic regions, each of which will receive up to $50,000. Individual projects will receive up to $30,000 to be implemented.
So what are the winning projects?
CENTRAL
- Outdoor exercise equipment in Gibbons Park: $30,000
- Dog accessible water fountain in Victoria Park: $20,000
NORTHWEST
- Boardwalk installation and trail signs in Medway Environmentally Significant Area: $30,000
- Tree planting at St. Nicholas Catholic School: $5,000
- Picnic tables in Sherwood Forest Park: $13,000
- London's free fruit: creating a culture of sharing at St. Aidan's Church: $2,000
NORTHEAST
- Outdoor naturalized play space at Northbrae Public School: $30,000
- Outdoor naturalized play space at Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School: $20,000
SOUTHWEST
- Upgrades for Talbot Village community outdoor ice rink: $2,000
- London's free Ffruit: creating a culture of sharing in Grand View Park: $5,000
- Outdoor movie equipment in Byron: $15,600
- Half basketball court in Jesse Davison Park: $27,400
SOUTHEAST
- Benches and picnic tables at East Lions Park: $15,000
- Water bottle refill Station in Kiwanis Park: $30,000
- Commemorative buddy benches at Princess Anne French Immersion: $5,000
“City staff are excited to work with residents to bring the winning ideas to life over the next year, including new ways to enjoy the outdoors, play and build social connection throughout London.” said Jennifer Martino, manager, neighbourhood development and support. “Thank you to every Londoner who submitted an idea, big or small, and to voters for supporting their neighbours.”
The call for neighbourhood improvements was done earlier in the year when Londoners were invited to submit their ideas from Aug. 21 to Sept. 29.
In all, 326 ideas were submitted by Londoners, and 110 ideas made it onto the ballot after being reviewed by city staff.
All 15 winning ideas will be implemented by the end of 2024.