And they're on! Rangeland Derby and grandstand show to return to Calgary Stampede

Following a two-year absence, chuckwagon racing is slated to return to Stampede Park this summer.

Tickets are currently on sale for each night of this year's Rangeland Derby and Calgary Stampede Evening Show through the Calgary Stampede website.

Chuckwagon racing has been a flagship event of the Calgary Stampede since its debut in 1923, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to two years without hooves and wagons on the track.

In 2021, Calgary Stampede officials elected to cancel the event out of concern for the safety of the animals that hadn't raced for nearly 21 months and would have limited practice time, a claim some drivers disputed.

The 2020 edition of the Rangeland Derby was cancelled when the Calgary Stampede adopted a scaled-back version of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, primarily drive-thru pancake breakfasts, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Stampede is slated for July 8 – 17, with sneak-a-peek taking place on July 7.