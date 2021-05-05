Andaz hotel’s rooftop patio closes after fire

Flames coming from the Andaz hotel could be seen from highrise windows and balconies surrounding Ottawa’s Byward Market Tuesday night.

Images started surfacing on social media around 9 p.m.

My friend just posted these pictures on Facebook of the Andaz Hotel in Ottawa!



I hope everyone is okay! pic.twitter.com/XqzxqqoA9Z

Sirens blared as firetrucks rushed towards the scene. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was hurt.

According to an Instagram post from Andaz, the hotel remains operational while the rooftop is closed. So far, no word on the exact cause.

A post shared by Andaz Ottawa | Luxury Hotel (@andazottawa)