Andre Bolduc, Ryan Williams join Calgary Stampeders coaching staff

Dave Dickenson will have two newcomers to his Calgary Stampeders coaching staff this season.

Dickenson, Calgary's head coach and general manager, unveiled his 2024 staff Monday and it includes Andre Bolduc (running backs) an Ryan Williams (quarterbacks).

Bolduc, of Alma, Que., has previous coaching experience with the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders and also played six CFL seasons as a receiver with Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal.

Williams spent the previous six years at the University of Georgia (NCAA champions in 2021 and '22). He played quarterback at Memphis and Miami before signing with the NFL's Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Nik Lewis, Juwan Simpson and Des Catellier all return for their second seasons as receivers coach, defensive line coach and offensive/special-teams assistant, respectively.

Mark Kilam, Calgary's special-teams co-ordinator and assistant head coach, returns for a 20th season in Calgary. Defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson and Pat DelMonaco — the Stampeders offensive co-ordinator and offensive-line coach — are back for their 15th and 11th seasons, respectively.

Dwayne Cameron will enter his fifth season as the squad's defensive backs coach and draft co-ordinator while linebackers coach Bob Slowick returns for a fourth campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.