Andrea Horwath makes campaign stop near Thamesford, Ont.

With the provincial election only weeks away, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath made a stop Wednesday in Oxford County with a focus on agriculture.

Horwath stopped at a dairy farm near Thamesford Wednesday afternoon where she touted the importance the dairy industry has for the economy of the province.

“We worked closely with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture to identify exactly the kinds of things we need, not only to make sure that farming is an endeavour that lasts for many, many generations to come, but to make sure we provide for the...agricultural needs of Ontarians," she said.

On Thursday, Horwath will be in Elgin County to mark International Nurses Day.