Andreescu withdraws from Madrid Open after testing positive for COVID-19

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Mutua Madrid Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Aandreescu said she tested negative twice before her flight to Spain, but tested positive upon arrival.

“I am feeling good, I’m resting and continuing to follow the protocols and safety guidelines,” she wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to getting back out on the court very soon.”

Last month, Andreescu retired from the Miami Open final with an ankle injury.

The Madrid Open is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

