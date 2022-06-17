Andrew Berry appealing conviction for murder of young daughters next week
Warning: This story contains disturbing details.
The B.C. man found guilty of murdering his young daughters on Christmas four years ago will be appealing his conviction next week in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island resident Andrew Berry's hearings are being held from Monday through Friday at the B.C. Court of Appeal.
Given the high level of public interest in the case, live video of the proceedings will also be displayed at the provincial courthouse in Victoria, according to a notice on the B.C. Court of Appeal website.
The bodies of Berry's daughters, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe, were found on Christmas Day 2017 in their father's apartment in Oak Bay.
His trial heard each girl had been stabbed dozens of times, and that Berry was found in his bathtub with wounds that prosecutors said were self-inflicted.
A jury found the father guilty of second-degree murder in 2019, and he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 22 years.
Berry immediately filed a notice to appeal both his conviction and sentence, arguing the latter was "excessive and unfit."
