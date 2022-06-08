Andrew Garfield praises Calgary in new interview, shares love for local gym

Actor Andrew Garfield is sharing all the things he loved about filming in Calgary in a new interview for Variety magazine.

The 38-year-old spent six months in the city last year while making the true crime FX mini series Under the Banner of Heaven, based on Jon Krakauer's 2003 book.

Speaking about his experience in a 33 minute-long Actors on Actors interview with Zendaya, Garfield said he and the rest of the cast spent lots of time together outside of filming.

"There was beautiful mountains and lakes and really good restaurants in the city," he said, at around the 24 minute mark of the YouTube interview.

“You’re figuring out a new city together and riding around on those Bird scooters, trying to find the best ribs in Calgary and not get COVID. It’s like it becomes a game."

Garfield also shared his love for a local gym, MNP Community and Sport on Macleod Trail S.E., formerly Repsol Sport Centre.

"There’s a place called the Repsol Centre that I went most days, which had a cold plunge and a steam room and a great gym – shout out to the Repsol Centre, love you guys, miss you guys so much. Repsol for life!" he said.

Garfield says the Under the Banner of Heaven was a passion project for creator Dustin Lance Black.

The show tells the story of the real-life murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter Erica and its connection to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints fundamentalists.

"He's an ex-Mormon himself, Dustin, and it's very, very personal for him," Garfield said.

He said it was Black's commitment to the project that brought the group together.

"We had a great group of actors – Daisy Edgar Jones, Wyatt Russel, Sam Worthington and Denise Gough – just amazing, amazing actors, and we were all on location together, and that's kind of fun."

Garfield said though the content the show focuses on was heavy, it was his visits to MNP Community and Sport that helped him relax.

"Shout out again!" joked Zendaya. "You got a lot of love. I've got to go."

Zendaya and Garfield worked together on the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.