Andrew Knack re-elected in Nakota Isga

Incumbent Andrew Knack was re-elected in Nakota Isga, CTV News declared Monday night.

Knack received 66.2 per cent of the vote when 21 of 24 polls reported.

Dave Olivier was second with 3,266 votes and Steve Weston third with 2,867. 

 
