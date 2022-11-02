Andy Kim Christmas benefit concert heads west to support Calgary's National Music Centre

For the first time in its nearly 20 year history, Andy Kim will be bringing his annual holiday benefit concert to western Canada for a show in Calgary supporting the National Music Centre.

The Andy Kim Christmas will take place at Studio Bell, the home of the NMC, on Dec. 15 featuring performances by Kim, Ron Sexsmith and additional, yet-to-be-announced, Canadian artists of note.

"I’m such a big a fan of National Music Centre and the work the organization is doing for the music community in Canada," said Kim. "I’m excited to take my Christmas concert out West for the first time and help raise a ton of donations for NMC."

The 75-year-old Montreal native, whose hits include Rock Me Gently, Sugar Sugar, Baby I Love You and How'd We Ever Get This Way, will also be hosting Andy Kim Christmas performances this year in Toronto benefitting the CAMH Gifts of Light and in Montreal raising funds for Starlight Children's Foundation Canada .

Tickets for the NMC benefit show range from $75 for general admission to $150 for premium tickets to $500 for platinum tickets and are on sale now. NMC members will receive a 10 per cent discount on their ticket purchase.

