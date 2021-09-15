Angelina Jolie meets with White House officials on reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act
Actress, activist and humanitarian Angelina Jolie visited the White House on Wednesday and met with officials to discuss reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark piece of legislation championed by U.S. President Joe Biden.
'It broke me': Halifax homeless evicted from Dartmouth hotelAdvocates in Halifax are once again calling on officials to do more to address the homelessness issue in the municipality, after four people staying at a Dartmouth hotel were asked to leave with less than a days notice.
Kingston man facing 21 charges following stabbing in Kingston's north end, police sayOn Sept. 10, police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the area of 110 Compton Street in Kingston's north end.
Patience wearing thin: Anger aimed at anti-vaccine movement growsYou don’t need to search far on social media to see the continued ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality when it comes to the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Fully vaccinated Sask. senior fights for life, arthritis drug thought to have reduced COVID-19 vaccine efficacyA fully-vaccinated Saskatoon senior is fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.
Fatal house fire on northwest Manitoba First Nation now a homicide: RCMPRCMP are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire in northwest Manitoba as a homicide.
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active casesThe Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
New guidelines released for Windsor-Essex residents to consider before gamblingWith local casinos reopened and online betting easier than ever, there are concerns that problem gambling could be on the upswing.
2021 Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade cancelledThe Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is cancelling its in-person event once again in 2021, citing concerns over the safety of children in attendance.
Third COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility expands to include more medical conditionsThe province has updated its eligibility for who can receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.