Angie’s Kitchen closes its doors after nearly 60 years in Waterloo

After nearly 60 years of serving the region, Angie’s Kitchen has turned off the oven and closed its doors for good.

Sunday marked the last day open for the family business in Waterloo.

“Our motto was that when you came into Angie’s you knew the same faces were going to be there, 60 years later,” said owner Teresa Huegle, who runs the restaurant with her husband Bob.

The staple of Uptown Waterloo has employed thousands of people over the years and left customers with many memories.

“People maybe came first for the food but they certainly kept coming back for the friendship,” said customer Susan Schefer.

The business was founded in 1962 by Huegle’s parents Angie and Bill Graham.

“I started here when I was 13 years old, I turned 14 that year,” she said. “It’s hard to believe 60 years has gone by.

“I came in this morning just to have my last hurrah, turning on all the stoves and grills and toasters, putting the bacon on.”

The property Angie’s sits on has been sold and is making way for a new development.

Huegle says the timing made sense for her and Bob to retired and focus on family, but saying goodbye isn’t easy.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has supported us,” she said. “Whether it be a vendor, a worker, or the friends we’ve met.”