Angie’s Kitchen in Waterloo closing after 59 years

After 59 years of serving the Uptown Waterloo community, Angie’s Kitchen is turning off the oven.

In a release sent out Friday, owners Teresa and Bob Huegle confirmed that the long time restaurant on Erb Street will be open for takeout until May 30 before closing its doors for good.

A new development is expected to take the place of Angie’s in the near future.

The business was started in 1962 by Teresa’s parents Angie and Bill Graham.

“Loyal customers, and staff made it possible for us to be successful for such a long time,” said Teresa in the statement. “They impacted our lives with all their stories, struggles and joys.”

She adds that she and Bob are looking forward to spending time with their grandchildren, gardening, and putting their feet up.

“In a non-COVID time our goodbye could have been very different, with time to come together and reminisce,” said Teresa. “We want all to be safe, healthy, and know that we are grateful for all the wonderful memories.”