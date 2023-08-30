Anglers stranded in northwest Ont. rescued by police

A successful day of fishing turned into a rescue mission after a group of anglers got stuck in a remote part of northwestern Ontario over the weekend.

Following a day of fishing, the anglers' truck got stuck in a mud hole on a bush road about one hour north of Upsala, more than 140 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said on social media Sunday morning.

"While searching for their location, officers located 'HELP' spelled out in sticks along the roadway," OPP said.

"All parties were located safe with their limits of walleye."

Officers helped bring them home to their families.

While some parts of the region have spotty cell service, the What3words app is a tool that can help emergency crews find the exact location of someone who is lost.