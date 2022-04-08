Angry driver kicks the mirrors off Tesla on busy Calgary road

A Calgary Tesla driver is dealing with some big repair bills following a run-in with two other drivers last month.

The footage, recorded on March 26 and shared on social media, shows a Tesla, westbound on Glenmore Trail near Blackfoot Trail, being cut off by a black Toyota SUV.

The video then shows the Tesla passing the first vehicle and brake-checking them, causing the other vehicle to swerve.

When that happened, a third vehicle – a black Mercedes – enters the scene and crosses several lanes of traffic to get in front of the Tesla.

The vehicle then forces them to stop at the off-ramp, at which point the Toyota driver stops behind the Tesla, gets out and kicks both of the side mirrors off the vehicle.

The enraged driver pounds on the driver's window several times before returning to his vehicle, leaving with the Mercedes.

The Tesla driver says they reported the incident and Calgary police say they are investigating.