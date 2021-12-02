Angus hockey game will score donations for food bank

Staff and students from the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering (CFSATE) will be facing off for a hockey match benefiting those in need.

The fifth annual Staff Versus Student Charity Hockey Game collects food or cash donations for the Angus Food Bank.

The puck will drop at 9 a.m. at the Andy Anderson Arena in CFB Borden Thursday morning.

Hockey fans can watch the game by donating cash or a non-perishable food item to go towards the food bank.

Viewers can also purchase 50/50 draw tickets or participate in interactive games. The top prize includes a private box for a group of 18 people to watch an upcoming Barrie Colts game.

Over the years, the event has raised thousands of dollars and hundreds of pounds worth of food for the food bank.