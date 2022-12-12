Angus man pronounced dead in head-on crash on Highway 401

A 53-year-old Angus man and another driver were killed Sunday morning in a head-on crash along Highway 401 in Toronto.

"This is an absolutely tragic situation," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter after the fatal incident.

According to provincial police, a 35-year-old woman from Mississauga travelled the wrong way on the highway around 5:30 a.m. and collided with an SUV, causing it to flip upside down.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory Sunday morning; however, police say it's unclear if the conditions were a factor.

"I don't know if weather played a part or what the circumstances were that led this vehicle to be travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes," Schmidt added.

The crash happened near Bayview Avenue and caused the eastbound lanes to be closed for several hours.

Police said they were called to several collisions on Sunday and asked motorists to drive cautiously.

"Winter is back," Schmidt said. "It's wet and slippery."

The OPP officer noted drivers should adjust their driving to the road conditions.

"Take care out there, drive safe, and stay home if you can," Schmidt concluded.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam video of the fatal collision on Sunday morning to contact the OPP.