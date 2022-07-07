Angus Street reopened following SWAT operation: Regina police
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The 1500 block of Angus Street is clear after being shut down for several hours while the Regina Police Service (RPS) SWAT team conducted an operation on Thursday morning.
Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area, but traffic has since resumed.
UPDATE: 1500 block Angus Street has been cleared. Traffic can resume. We thank you for your cooperation. #yqr #traffic https://t.co/FSCIOEoCjS— Regina Police (@reginapolice) July 7, 2022
Officers told CTV News reporters on scene the situation was considered dangerous. Multiple armoured vehicles were seen the area.
No further details are available.
