Angus suspicious package investigation a 'misunderstanding:' OPP

Motorists contended with significant delays through Essa Township due to a "suspicious package" police investigation Monday evening.

County Road 90 was closed around the dinner hour, rerouting traffic and causing considerable slowdowns through Angus.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Mill Street between Commerce Road and McKinnon Road.

Nottawasaga OPP said officers responded to a suspicious package delivery at a local business.

Later, provincial police confirmed the suspicious package "was a misunderstanding."

The road has since reopened.