Angus suspicious package investigation a 'misunderstanding:' OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Motorists contended with significant delays through Essa Township due to a "suspicious package" police investigation Monday evening.
County Road 90 was closed around the dinner hour, rerouting traffic and causing considerable slowdowns through Angus.
There was a heavy police presence in the area of Mill Street between Commerce Road and McKinnon Road.
Nottawasaga OPP said officers responded to a suspicious package delivery at a local business.
Later, provincial police confirmed the suspicious package "was a misunderstanding."
The road has since reopened.
