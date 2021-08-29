Angus volunteer firefighters work to fill a truck for food bank

Volunteer firefighters in Angus shifted their focus Sunday towards helping feed the most vulnerable in the community.

Members from the Angus Firefighters Association were on hand outside the local No Frills Grocery Store with a fire truck by their side. The goal was to leave with the truck filled with food for the local food bank.

"It's a silent alarm bell, I would say and then here as a volunteer firefighter, we are here for the community, so we are here to help them and not judging anybody, anyone basically," says Jean-Francois Rousseau, the association's president. "So we are trying to get the best out of the situation by helping everyone."

The event happens throughout the year, including peak times of the year such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. They also work closely with officials from the food bank to hold fundraisers when it is most needed.