Animal activists protest at mink farm in Wilmot Township

Animal activists held a protest Saturday at a mink farm in St. Agatha.

The group stood outside Springbrook Fur Farm, holding up signs, and calling for a change in the fur industry.

Activists say keeping the animals locked up is unethical, put the community at risk, and point to concerns about mink farms and COVID-19.

Last month, British Columbia put a moratorium on new mink farms after animals at one property tested positive for the virus.

The protesters in St. Agatha also sprayed a red substance on the road outside the farm.