Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home

A 63-year-old woman has been charged with animal cruelty after provincial police seized 39 animals from a Norfolk County home.

In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.

Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk confirmed to CTV News police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. on Sunday after a motorist passing by noticed several animals in a ditch off the roadway.

Police have not provided details on the animals’ conditions, but Sanchuk said the Ministry of the Solicitor General Animal Welfare Services was also called in to investigate.

