Animal hospital houses dozens of pets as West Kelowna residents flee homes due to wildfire
A West Kelowna animal hospital is housing dozens of pets belonging to people forced to leave their homes because of wildfires.
So far, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has taken in 53 cats, free of charge. Staff stayed past midnight Monday to make room for all the animals coming in.
"As the evacuated pets are settling in, we wanted to give a huge shout out to all the first responders for their extremely hard work during this time," a statement from the hospital posted online says.
"The firefighters and (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) are there for our community and we are all extremely grateful."
Some of the pets in the hospital's care were found during the community's evacuation process and staff are working to find their owners.
The wildfire in West Kelowna sparked Sunday afternoon and grew quickly. The 800-hectare Mount Law fire is burning within the city's boundary and is close to homes in the Glenrosa area. Several properties were placed under evacuation order and a local state of emergency was declared.
BC Wildfire Service says it's believed the fire is human-caused.
