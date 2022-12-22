'Animal-inclusive housing is a challenge to find': Rental guide published for Saskatoon

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) have published a pet-friendly rental housing guide for Saskatoon residents.

The guide has information for tenants and landlords about provincial regulations, tenant rights and rental policies, and includes templates for pet resumes and references.

“Animal-inclusive housing is a challenge to find rental accommodations where people can live with their pets,” post-doctoral fellows Holly McKenzie told CTV News.

In Saskatchewan, landlords can refuse to rent to those who have pets, a U of S news release said.

McKenzie said they wanted to provide a guide for renters about navigating pet-friendly rentals.

“We have always known there is a sparsity of rental housing in Saskatoon, particularly where people can live with companion animals or pets.”

The guide notes that there is one local property management company, Prairie Homes Property Management Ltd., that offers a large amount of pet-friendly rentals. According to the research, they have more than 60 units and 90 per cent are occupied by pets.

McKenzie said the research stems from work they’ve been doing on the reciprocal relationship between animals and humans.

The project was led by Colleen Dell from PAWS in Places, a collaboration between Royal Canin, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, USask One Health and Wellness office.