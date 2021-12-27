Animal rehabilitation centre looking for natural Christmas trees
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
WILDNorth Alberta Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation hopes to collect up to 100 real Christmas trees to enrich their wildlife enclosures.
The trees will furnish the homes of healing animals, including owls and porcupines.
“For them, bringing some of the outdoors indoors is really fun,” said Dale Gienow, executive director of WILDNorth. “We like to provide them with these trees, provide them with shelter.”
“(It’s) just a real important natural feature for their enclosures.”
Trees can be dropped off at the WILDNorth Rehabilitation Centre in Parkland County.
