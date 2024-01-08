Animal remains found in Chatham prompts reminder from police

Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents if they find bones, do not touch them, and report them to police.

On Sunday at 2:03 p.m., police responded to Lorne Avenue in Chatham, where bones were unearthed under a porch.

The remains were photographed and sent to an Anthropologist, who determined them to be animal remains.

Police say if you find bones on your property, please do not touch, or disturb the area further. Immediately report the find to your local police service. In Chatham-Kent, call the non-emergency line at 519-352-1234. Officers will attend and secure the scene for further investigation.