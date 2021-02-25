A local animal rescue is struggling to keep its doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic as it is facing financial difficulties.

Pawsitive Haven Animal Rescue, a non-profit organization, located in Carstairs Alta., has sent out a plea asking the public for donations through a Gofundme campaign to save the rescue.

We cannot thank you enough for your continued support, but this is our biggest plea for help. We are not giving up...

"We have had lots of surrenders, and we can't do our normal big events; we try to do lots of local events and tons of fundraisers throughout the year and involve the community, and because of the pandemic, we obviously can't do any big events," said Pawsitive Heaven Animal Rescue founder Sheena Forsythe.

Before COVID-19, the largest sum of donations came from local events and community fundraisers.

"We would bartend at events, work rodeos, host fundraising dinners, host training classes. This year we have not been able to do any of it, and we are struggling to keep our doors open," reads the GoFundMe site.

The organization has been open for two years and takes in several animals facing neglect, life-threatening illness, and animals suffering the cold.

"We have dogs with aggression that are on their last straw before coming to us. We are a no-kill shelter. We work day in and day out with these animals to rehabilitate them from abuse and neglect," organizers say.

When an animal comes through the rescue doors, it is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and is given a vet examination.

The organization says. "the vet bills are overwhelming, and they are falling behind."

Recently, the rescue has taken in dogs with severe allergies requiring ongoing medication; Forsythe says that their costs have gone up because of this.

The rescue is hoping to raise $20,000 to help cover the cost of vet bills, rent, food for dogs with high medical needs, and staff.

To donate to Pawsitive Heaven Rescue, visit their GoFundMe page.