Animal sanctuary to host first birthday party for special pup
Charlotte’s Freedom Farm is celebrating the first birthday of a special dog who has beaten the odds.
Wally arrived to the farm from Montreal at just 10 weeks old with a unique disability.
His two front legs had not developed propyl in the womb, which created a bend that disables him from properly supporting himself.
Wally acquired two prosthetic legs since moving to the farm which help him to get around and have tag-wagging fun with his friends.
Along with his new front legs, he also found a new best friend in Winnie-the-Roo, another special pup who lives on the farm. The two have become internet famous with nearly 100,000 followers.
To celebrate Wally’s first birthday, Charlotte’s Freedom Farm will host a Super Mario themed party on Saturday, Nov. 12 featuring be a life-sized Mario Kart course, cake and a barbeque with plant-based options available to buy.
“This is a chance for families to support the sanctuary by coming out to meet Wally and the rest of Winnie’s Warriors (our super crew of dog friends) and many of the other animals who live on the farm. Dressing up as your favourite Mario character is encouraged!” a news release from the animal sanctuary said.
Tickets are $10 each and available online.
