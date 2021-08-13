Animal Services propose lifting Winnipeg's 30-year-old pit bull ban

Winnipeg’s ban on pit bulls could soon become a thing of the past.

Proposed changes to the city’s Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw would end breed-specific legislation.

“I could foster dogs. I wouldn’t have to cry helplessly every time I see those ads for pit bulls who need homes online,” said Jessa Page, a Winnipeg pit bull advocate.

It’s a rule that’s been in place for more than 30 years and while many welcome the move, the city said the change would come with added responsibility for dog owners.

“Just based on how that dog looks, not behaves, it’s illegal in Winnipeg,” said Leland Gordon, head of the city’s Animal Services.

The breed ban also covers Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and predominant mixes.

The city implemented the ban back in 1990 after people were badly injured in attacks, but now animal services is proposing to remove it.

It’s one of several recommended changes to the pet ownership bylaw. The proposals also include a ban on 24/7 chaining or tethering of dogs, creating an at-risk category for pets belonging to irresponsible owners that would give people a chance to improve their animal’s quality of life and requiring all dogs and cats over six months old to be spayed or neutered.

“We’re going to add all those strong protections and we think people can successfully own those dogs and not have an impact on our community,” Gordon said.

At Kilcona dog park, the idea was welcomed by Alexander Stelsovsky, whose Sheltie Ziggy is friendly with dogs of all size.

“I’ve met pit bulls many times and they seem to be very pleasant dogs,” Stelsovsky said. “It’s owner has to bring them for defence or attack.”

Daniel Lacroix and Mallory Shewfelt are also in favour. Lacroix said his two-year-old King Corso, Boxer named Bagheera is bigger than a pit bull and can be intimidating to some. But Lacroix said it all comes down to responsible ownership.

“I love pit bulls,” Lacroix said. “I think that’s a great change in Winnipeg.”

Shewfelt echoed those sentiments.

“Regardless of the type of dog, as long as they’re trained well that really reflects on their behaviours,” she said.

However Lacroix’s mom Michelle is on the fence.

“I love dogs but people come first,” Michelle said. “If there’s any sign it shouldn’t be in with people, then it shouldn’t be with people.”

Ashley Oyemade, a dog trainer in Stonewall, supports the move but understands not everyone will be comfortable with it.

“I can’t take that away from them,” Oyemade said. “All I ask is remain open-minded, understand that dogs are individuals — there’s no one bad breed, there’s no one bad type of dog.”

For Page, who’s also a reptile owner, removing the ban would not only open up new opportunities for fostering dogs, it would fix what she feels is a problematic and unfair ban.

“What we have in Winnipeg is a visual identification and it’s very much a stereotype,” she said.

One of the proposed changes to the bylaw Page isn’t so fond of is an expansion of the ban on exotic animals.

Animal services has developed a list of animals deemed allowable but anyone who already owns pets not on the list would be allowed to keep them if the changes are passed. Gordon stressed the list is only a starting point, nothing’s final yet.

Animal services is asking for your feedback to the proposed changes on the city’s website.

A report on the changes will be developed this fall but any changes would have to be passed by city council.