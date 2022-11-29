Animal shelter announces return of holiday adoption campaign

A local animal shelter is bringing back its holiday adoption campaign for those thinking about giving a furry friend a forever home.

The Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) announced the return of its Home for the Holidays campaign from Dec. 1 until Dec. 23, reducing adoption fees for all cats to $50 and $75 for kittens.

"This is an opportunity to help reduce the number of cats in care at the GTHS and find them a loving home to call their own this holiday season," a release on the campaign stated.

"This holiday adoption campaign is an excellent way to make space for cold and homeless cats while simultaneously matching deserving cats with loving homes," noted Sonya Reichel, GTHS executive director.

Complete information about adopting a cat with GTHS is available online.