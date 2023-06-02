iHeartRadio

Animals escape safely after barn fire


A major fire that destroyed a barn in Middlesex County on Thursday is considered non-suspicious.

Emergency crews including fire and police were called to a barn on Brigham Road around 11:30 a.m.,

Brigham Road was closed between Longwoods Road and Elviage Drive for about four hours while crews cleaned up.

Police say all horses that were in the barn escaped safely. A damage estimate is not known at this time.

