'Animals really love them': Local sanctuary repurposes Halloween pumpkins
Looking to get rid of your leftover Halloween pumpkins? A farm near Calgary has you covered.
Once people are done with their jack-o-lanterns and gourds, most end up in the garbage or compost.
On Saturday, Lucky Ones Farm Sanctuary accepted pumpkins to be used as feed for their animals.
“Animals really love pumpkins,” said Kennadi Herbert. “They’re a very good healthy snack for them.
“Instead of people just throwing their pumpkins out after Halloween, why not put them to good use?”
The animals love the pumpkins so much that when someone dropped off a pile of them Friday evening when no one was there to accept them, Herbert said some of the cows broke out of their enclosure to get at them.
“They just helped themselves,” Herbert said, as she laughed. “It made quite the mess.”
This is the second year the sanctuary has accepted pumpkins.
“It’s really helpful,” she said. “The kids have a lot of fun watching the animals eat their pumpkins.”
The farm acts as an animal rescue service, taking in goats, donkeys, pigs, and cows.
The sanctuary is currently supporting 38 animals.
