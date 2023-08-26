Animated documentary shows the perils of life after foster care in the North

A Sault-based organization recently created an animated short documentary aimed at shining a light on the hardships faced by Indigenous youth who age out of foster care.

The video, titled ‘I Don't Know Where I'm Going to Live,’ was created by Bawaating Child Welfare Warriors (BCWW), along with teens struggling with the transition after life in foster homes.

BCWW co-founders Jenilee Neveau and Caceila Trahan entered the film in the Sault's Fringe Festival recently, wanting its message to be seen far and wide, Trahan said.

"We felt like creating art would be a peaceful way to help these young people share their voices with community, and educate community, and challenge them to do better in a way that felt worthy to the young people so they could feel empowered," Trahan said.

The current housing crisis was making the already difficult task of acquiring housing as an 18-year-old even more difficult. Trahan said many youth end up homeless after exiting foster care.

In an excerpt from the video, one of the youths, whose name is being withheld, shared his viewpoint.

"Sometimes finding a place feels hopeless ... rent costs more than I'll make at 18."

Both Neveau and Trahan know what that hopelessness feels like, having been in a similar situation after they turned 18.

The pair now work with youth who are nearing the end of their tenure in the child welfare system.

Last year, Bawaating Child Welfare Warriors helped 10 youth, and they're working with 13 this year, said Neveau.

"Our main focus is to make sure that they're prepared,” Neveau said.

“That the youth are ready to have their knowledge like bank accounts, and ID, just the basic essentials to get out into the real world to increase their chances of success."

Among the video’s themes is a recount of an experience one youth had with a worker assigned to help them.

"I was in her office the other day. I was tired and hungry and frustrated. She told me I had a bad attitude. I wish she would just listen to me."

NEED TO DO BETTER

A first-hand experience like this is why the two said the whole child welfare system needs to be rethought.

"Whether it be services providers, agencies, collective care circles at large, challenge them to do better,” Trahan said.

“Our young people are simply slipping through the cracks, specifically Indigenous youth that are involved in the foster care system."

The animated documentary has yet to be released publicly, but the pair said to monitor the organization's social media for updates.

They hope that those who see it become advocates for the youth who are left to fend for themselves as soon as they reach adulthood.

"People might be shocked, and might have some trouble sleeping at night if they understood how many youth are in these precarious, dangerous situations," Neveau said.